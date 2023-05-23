HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)-A teenager is dead, and another is being airlifted to a hospital after a dirt bike crash in Calhoun, Illinois.

It happened at the intersection of Chestnut Street and Jasper Street.



Authorities say a 15-year-old boy on a dirt bike didn’t stop at a stop sign. The boy then hit the side of a truck at the intersection.



The driver was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.

A 13-year-old boy who was a passenger on the dirt bike was airlifted to a hospital with injuries.

No one in the truck was hurt.