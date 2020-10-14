One dead in Hopkins County mining accident

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – One person has died in a coal mining accident in western Kentucky.

The Hopkins County Coroner has identified the victim as 58-year-old Phillip Thomas Ramsey.

The Hopkins County Sheriff confirms deputies responded to Warrior Coal mine on Wolf Hollow Road.

The mining operation is northwest of Madisonville.

The sheriff said deputies were called to assist with a medical emergency just after 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The Kentucky Division of Mine Safety said referred to the incident as a coal mine accident.

The Hopkins County Coroner’s Office confirms an autopsy is being done this afternoon.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on October 14, 2020)