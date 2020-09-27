One dead in Wayne County crash

WAYNE CO, Il (WEHT) The crash happened Saturday around 7:22 p.m. According to Illinois State Police, the investigation indicates a man was headed eastbound on CR 16, just east of CR 1100, when he ran off the road into a ditch on the south side of the roadway.

Police believe the vehicle then left the ditch and crossed the road into the ditch on the north side where it hit a culvert and finally stopped in a corn field.

The victim has only been identified as a 69 year old man from West Salem, Illinois.

(This story was originally published on September 27, 2020)

