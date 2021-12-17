One dead, one critically injured in crash in Dubois County

DUBOIS COUNTY, Ind (WEHT) – A two-vehicle accident on Jasper-Dubois Road has left one dead and one critically injured on Friday.

According to Indiana State Police, a vehicle crossed over into the northeast bound lane of Jasper-Dubois Road approximately 3.5 miles north of State Road 164 around 11 a.m. Officials say 18-year-old Landon Mattingly was transported to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

17-year-old Corbyn Musick was taken to a hospital in critical condition and is currently undergoing surgery.

This is a developing story.