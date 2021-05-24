One dead, one injured in Daviess Co. homicide investigation

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) – The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide and assault.

Deputies were called around 12:30 p.m. to the 400 block of Browns Valley-Red Hill Rd. That’s just north of Utica.

Investigators say a woman ran to a neighbor’s house saying she was stabbed by a screwdriver.

Deputies also found an injured man at the scene. He was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Neither of the victims have been identified at this time. Also, no arrests have been made yet.

The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating what happened. Eyewitness News will continue to bring the latest information as soon as it is released.