One displaced after Evansville house fire

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – An Evansville resident has been displaced following a house fire on Tuesday morning.

The Evansville Fire Department responded to a house fire on East Missouri Street. Crews arrived around 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday. They said that smoke and flames were visible from the back of the home. Crews were able to extinguish the flames in less than ten minutes.

A majority of the damage happened to the outside of the home near the back porch. There was some smoke damage throughout the house as well.

After investigating the scene, EFD reported the fire started on the back porch because of a discarded cigarette. The EFD has determined the fire was accidental.

The person living at the home was able to get out without injury and is now staying with family.