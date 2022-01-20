One health insurance company has an exception related to covering at-home COVID tests

NATIONAL (WEHT) -Recently, the Biden administration issued a mandate requiring health insurers pay for at-home COVID tests. However, there is one big exception to that mandate – it does not apply to Medicare.

The news comes as an unwelcome surprise to the more than 60 million seniors who are enrolled. Health experts and several lawmakers say it doesn’t make much sense since senior citizens are among those most at risk for COVID-19.

Illinois congresswoman Jan Schakowsky is among several representatives calling on the Health and Human Services Department to extend the requirement to Medicare. The CDC says Medicare will still pay for a COVID test if its ordered by a physician.