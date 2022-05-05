WAYNE CO., Ill. (WEHT) – Illinois State Police has reported a two-vehicle crash in Wayne County.

ISP says on US Highway 45 at County Road 690 North, around 2:30 p.m., a black SUV was traveling north behind a red truck, when the red truck slowed down to turn left onto County Road 690 North. ISP says the SUV didn’t slow down and rear-ended the truck. Police say the driver of the truck was taken to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, while the driver of the SUV reported no injuries. Police say all lanes of traffic stayed open during the crash investigation.

ISP says the people involved in the crash were Mackenzie N. Conrad, 21, of Fairfield, and Troy D. West, 21, from Fairfield. Police say West was the one taken to the hospital, while Conrad was charged with Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid an Accident.