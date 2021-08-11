One in custody after shooting outside Lamasco

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – One person was sent to the hospital and another is in custody after a shooting Tuesday night.

Evansville police were called to Lamasco Bar and Grill around 11:30 p.m. for shots fired. Police say upon arrival, they found a male victim in the parking lot with a gunshot wound to his abdomen.

Witnesses were able to give police a description of a vehicle seen leaving the scene. Officers stopped the car minutes later just a few blocks away and took one person in for questioning.

Further investigation revealed a physical altercation started inside Lamasco between the victim and the offender. According to police, the fight was broken up by employees and the victim decided to leave.

The victim told police when he reached his car he heard gunshots. The victim said the offender was shooting at him from a parking lot north of the bar. The offender then drove off before being located by police.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.