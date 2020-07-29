(WEHT)- Webster County Dispatch confirms one person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a crash near mile marker 136 on I-69 around 5:20 Wednesday evening.
One southbound lane is now open. This article will be updated as information becomes available.
For the latest breaking news and stories from across the
Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.
(This story was originally published on July 29, 2020)
LATEST LOCAL NEWS:
- Newburgh teen competes in prestigious science competition
- Farm families across Indiana, Tri-State win Hoosier Homestead Award
- One injured after I-69 crash between Henderson and Sebree
- Retired teacher files to run for Evansville-Vanderburgh School Board
- Lawyer questions EPD response during and after situation in parking lot