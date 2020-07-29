One injured after I-69 crash between Henderson and Sebree

(WEHT)- Webster County Dispatch confirms one person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a crash near mile marker 136 on I-69 around 5:20 Wednesday evening.

One southbound lane is now open. This article will be updated as information becomes available.

