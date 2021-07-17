One injured after rope and water rescue in Warrick County

(WEHT) – One person is reported injured after a rope and water rescue in Warrick County on Friday night.

The Ohio Township Fire Department was dispatched to a vehicle hanging vertically in a ditch and partially submerged at State Road 66 and Frame Road just before midnight. Officials say the only thing keeping the vehicle from going completely into the water was the right rear tire. The first arriving crew confirmed that the vehicle was occupied and that the patient was partially submerged in the water.

A dive rescue specialist was standing by if needed, and the rope rescue team was activated to construct a rope rescue system capable of lifting the patient vertically from the vehicle if necessary. The roof of the vehicle was removed and the patient was taken from the vehicle and taken to a hospital.

The condition of the patient is not known.