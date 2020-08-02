One person injured in Newburgh house fire

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT)- Warrick County Dispatch confirms one person was taken to the hospital after a house fire on the 7500 block of Lincoln Ave. in Newburgh Sunday morning.

Dispatch says the call came in shortly after 6:30 a.m. but the extent of the person’s injuries are not known. No cause for the fire has been publicly announced. This story will be updated once information becomes available.

(This story was originally published on August 2, 2020)

