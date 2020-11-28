One injured, one arrested in Oakland City disturbance

GIBSON CO, Ind (WEHT) Around 7:27 Friday evening, Gibson County Central Dispatch was notified of a disturbance in progress in the 1200 block of West Morton Street in Oakland City.

After arriving on scene and locating the disturbance, a deputy requested an ambulance to take one person to the hospital for treatment of a head injury. The other person involved was identified as 39-year-old Ashley Heck of Oakland City.

Heck was taken to the Gibson County Jail on battery charges with a $750 cash bond.

(This story was originally published on November 28, 2020)

