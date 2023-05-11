HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — A hit-and-run driver killed one person late Thursday night in Perry County, according to Sheriff Alan Malone.

We’re told the crash happened on State Road 37 just north of Highway 237. Deputies believe a scooter carrying two occupants heading south was struck by a vehicle. Officials say the suspect vehicle was not there when law enforcement officials arrived.

According to the sheriff’s office, one of the victims on the scooter died from their injuries. Authorities tell us the other victim was flown to the hospital on a helicopter for their serious injuries.

Both the north and soundbound lanes of SR 37 are closed due to the crash. The road is expected to be closed for several hours while the investigation continues. The names of those involved have not been released.

This is a developing story. We’ll keep you updated on-air and online with more information.