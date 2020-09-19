Southbound lanes reopened after Highway 41 crash

VANDERBURGH CO, Ind (WEHT) The Vanderburgh County Sheriff says at least three people have been injured in a serious crash on Highway 41 S at Hillsdale Rd.

Law enforcement says the scene will take some time to clean up, but the southbound lanes have reopened. This is a developing story.

(This story was originally published on September 19, 2020)

