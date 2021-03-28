One man arrested after drug trafficking investigation in Henderson County

HENDERSON COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) – One man was arrested after a drug trafficking investigation in Henderson County.

Detectives with the Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force and the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office started investigating after they say they got tips of heavy traffic at 59-year-old Randy Hardwick’s home.

Detectives say they have been surveilling the home on Old Madison Road for the past week and also did a controlled meth buy from Hardwick.

After buying several grams of meth from him, detectives say the got a search warrant for his home.

Hardwick was arrested at a convenience store on South Green Street.

Authorities say they found meth on him during his arrest.

During a search of a safe in Hardwick’s home, detectives say they found about 200 grams of meth, 3 ounces of synthetics drugs, and 24 grams of marijuana. Detectives say they also found pipes, scales, and used and unused needles.

Authorities say they also found about a half-pound of meth and other drugs in Hardwick’s room.

We’re told this investigation is still ongoing and additional arrests are pending.

(This story was originally published on March 28, 2021)