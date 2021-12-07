One of the top ten states for identity theft and fraud is within the Tri-State

(WALLETHUB) – With businesses such as Facebook, T-Mobile and Volkswagen experiencing data breaches this year and the number of breaches already higher than in 2020, the free credit-monitoring website WalletHub today released its report on 2021’s States Most Vulnerable to Identity Theft & Fraud, as well as accompanying videos and expert commentary.

To determine where Americans are most susceptible to such crimes, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 14 key metrics. The data set ranges from identity-theft complaints per capita to the average loss amount due to fraud.

Illinois is in the top ten, coming in at number 6 on the list. Indiana comes in at number 46 on the list, while Kentucky came in at number 44. Indiana’s vulnerable areas were recorded in the list below:

Indiana’s Vulnerability to Identity Theft & Fraud (1=Most Vulnerable; 25=Avg.):

30 th – Identity-Theft Complaints per Capita

– Identity-Theft Complaints per Capita 47 th – Avg. Loss Amount Due to Online Identity Theft

– Avg. Loss Amount Due to Online Identity Theft 42 nd – Fraud & Other Complaints per Capita

– Fraud & Other Complaints per Capita 43 rd – Median Loss Amount Due to Fraud

– Median Loss Amount Due to Fraud 18 th – State Security-Freeze Laws for Minors’ Credit Reports

– State Security-Freeze Laws for Minors’ Credit Reports 38th – Persons Arrested for Fraud per Capita

For the full report, please visit this website.