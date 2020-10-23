One Owensboro ballot box removed after causing voter confusion

OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) There is one less ballot drop off box in Owensboro Thursday. The drop off box at the former Burke’s Outlet at Towne Square had to be removed because it was confusing people who were there to vote early.
Voters were filling out their ballots and dropping them in the absentee drop off box on the other side of the room instead of scanning them at the voting center. Two marked ballots were discovered when the box was checked.
The Board of Elections plans to discuss these ballots at their next meeting on Tuesday.
Mail-In Ballots can still be dropped off at:
- The Daviess County Courthouse
- The Daviess County Operations Center
- Western Kentucky University Owensboro
- Daviess County Public Library
- Whitesville City Hall
- Doodle Bugs Market in Knottsville, KY
(This story was originally published on October 23, 2020)
