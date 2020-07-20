One person arrested after fire at Owensboro Walmart

OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) An Owensboro woman has been arrested on arson charges after a fire broke out at the Walmart on Frederica on Sunday.

Owensboro Police were called to Walmart around 7:40 p.m. Authorities say the store was open, but nobody was hurt. The fire was contained to items of clothing and did not cause damage to the building.

Heather Brown, 34, is being charged with Arson 1st Degree for intentionally starting the fire. A mug shot of Brown was not immediately available.

(This story was originally published on July 20, 2020)