One person arrested after rash of car break-ins in Owensboro subdivision

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ky (WEHT)– One person is off the streets after a string of car break-ins in the Lake Forest subdivision.

According to the Daviess County Sheriff, Dylan Polston was arrested after deputies received reports of two men breaking into cars around 3:15 AM Tuesday. Once deputies arrived at the scene, they found the two suspects including Polston. The sheriff says the suspects fled on foot, but Polston was taken into custody after a pursuit. He’s facing several charges including four counts of having stolen material from the cars worth $500 and fleeing from police.