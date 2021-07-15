One person arrested after victim sent to hospital with knife wounds

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Police in Evansville arrested one person after a victim was sent to the hospital with knife wounds on both legs.

An officer was on patrol in the 900 block of West Columbia Street when she said she heard someone scream.

Police said they found an 18-year-old victim on the ground with several knife wounds.

The victim told police he was walking down the street to meet a friend when 46-year-old Nigel Daniels approached him with weapons.

The victim told police he did throw a punch because he thought he was about to get jumped.

Police said Daniels then pulled out a knife and cut up both of the victim’s legs.

Daniels was arrested and charged with battery with a deadly weapon.

His bond was set at $2,000 cash.