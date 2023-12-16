HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — One person is dead after a shooting in Warrick County.

The Warrick County Sheriff’s Office says the shooting happened at 8333 SR 161, Tennyson.

According to a news release, Warrick County Dispatch received a 911 call at approximately 6:10 a.m. from a caller stating that a man had been shot inside the residence.

Authorities say William Joseph Gates, 52, was killed.

The sheriff’s office says deputies are interviewing all parties involved. No arrests have been made. Indiana State Police is assisting with the crime scene.