HENDERSON COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) – One person is dead after a single-vehicle accident that happened early Sunday morning.

According to a release from the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were sent to the 13000 block of East U.S. 60. That’s near Spottsville Elementary School.

Deputies said they found a wrecked silver Ford Focus and a 23-year-old woman that had been thrown from the vehicle.

She died at the scene.

Authorities have not released the name of the woman to the public yet.