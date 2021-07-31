One person dead after White County crash

WHITE COUNTY, Ill. (WEHT)- Illinois State Police say a Norris City man, 18, is dead after a crash on Illinois Route 1 in White County just after midnight Saturday.

Authorities say the two-car crash happened at County Road 400 E when a car reportedly crossed into the southbound lane, hitting a second car head-on. The driver in the second car was pronounced dead at the scene. Both the driver and the passenger in the first car were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

It is unclear why the car crossed into the southbound lane.