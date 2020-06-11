Man dies after falling from moving vehicle

BEAVER DAM, Ky (WEHT) The Ohio County Sheriff’s Office says a Leitchfield man has died after falling from a moving vehicle.
It happened Thursday around 9 a.m. on Mine Fork Road about 2 miles west of Beaver Dam. Authorities say Jody Logsdon, 43, fell from a moving vehicle traveling northbound on Mine Fork Road. He was taken to Ohio County Hospital and was pronounced deceased a short time later.
The investigation is ongoing.
This story was originally published on June 11, 2020
