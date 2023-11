HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — The Greenville Fire Department was sent to a home after a vehicle crashed into it on Saturday morning.

It happened in the 3500 block of Highway 181 North in Nebo.

Firefighters said that one person, an adult male, was taken to the hospital in unknown condition.

Crews on the scene worked with local tow companies and utility technicians to come up with a plan on stabilization and removal of the vehicle.

Image courtesy: Greenville Fire Department