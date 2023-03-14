OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) – Authorities arrested one person following a standoff with police in Owensboro on Tuesday.

Police arrived to reports of a barricaded subject in the area of 5th and Crittenden. Authorities have confirmed that one person was arrested, however their identity has not been released. Officers say the suspect was wanted in a shooting investigation.

Police are still at the scene awaiting a search warrant to continue their investigation. Eyewitness News will update this story as we learn more.

This is a developing story.