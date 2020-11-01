One person injured after armed robbery

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) Police are investigating after a victim was injured in an armed robbery Saturday night. Around 8 p.m., police were sent to the 2300 block of Vogel Rd.

The victims told police someone had pointed a gun at them, demanding money and threatening to kill them. The suspect also hit one of the victims with his gun several times in the head.

Police were unable to locate the suspect at this time.

(This story was originally published on November 1, 2020)

