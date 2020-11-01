One person injured after armed robbery

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) Police are investigating after a victim was injured in an armed robbery Saturday night. Around 8 p.m., police were sent to the 2300 block of Vogel Rd.

The victims told police someone had pointed a gun at them, demanding money and threatening to kill them. The suspect also hit one of the victims with his gun several times in the head.

Police were unable to locate the suspect at this time.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the
Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on November 1, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories