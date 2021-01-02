One person injured after being hit by vehicle in Henderson, expected to be OK

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – A person is expected to be fine after being hit by a vehicle in Henderson Friday late afternoon. Henderson County Dispatch officers said the accident happened in the 1600 block of Clay Street.

Police officers are still looking for a possible suspect. Anyone with any information can call the Henderson Police Department at (270) 831-1295.

(This story was originally published on January 1, 2021)