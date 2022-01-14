One person injured in Evansville hotel shooting

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Police are looking for a suspect after a shooting at an Evansville hotel Friday morning.

It happened before 1 a.m. at the America’s Best Value Inn on Tecumseh Lane, just south of the Lloyd Expressway and Green River Road.

According to police, there were multiple people in one of the rooms when someone opened fire.

One person was shot. Police say the others all ran from the building.

The victim was taken to a local hospital and immediately taken into surgery. Their condition is currently unknown.

Police have spent much of the morning going over surveillance video, trying to piece together exactly what happened.

No suspects are in custody at this time.