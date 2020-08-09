One person injured in Evansville house fire

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- The Evansville Fire Department says one person suffered burns to his shoulders, left arm, and ear during a house fire on the 2300 block of Herbert Ave. Saturday afternoon.

Firefighters reportedly arrived on the scene around 3:30 p.m. and extinguished the blaze within 10 minutes. The victim was treated and released by an ambulance. The EFD says the fire is believed to be accidental after someone at the home reported burning incense in the area where the fire started.

(This story was originally published on Aug. 9, 2020)

