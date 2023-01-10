EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Evansville Police are investigating a shooting that happened at the 600 block of Adams Avenue Monday evening.

Investigators say there may have been several shooters or multiple guns involved.

Police say shortly after the shots fired call, a man showed up a local hospital with a gunshot wound, but reportedly would not talk with detectives. Officers believe the victim was involved in the shots fired incident, but were not able to get that confirmed.

An active investigation has been opened by the Evansville Police Department.

This is a developing story, Eyewitness News will bring updates as more information becomes available.