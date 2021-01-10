One person injured in Henderson house fire

HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) Firefighters responded to a structure fire in the 1900 block of Old Madisonville Road Sunday morning. They received the call around 6:10 a.m. and were told everyone inside had made it outside of the home.

Crews say one of the occupants closed the door to the room with the fire on their way out, helping to keep it contained.

Fire officials say one person did sustain a minor injury, which was treated on site.

(This story was originally published on January 10, 2021)

