One person injured in mail truck crash

HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – One person was sent to the hospital after a wreck involving a mail truck in Henderson Sunday.

The Sheriff’s office says Erica French, 42, was driving a mail truck on US 60 E and tried to make a U-turn but hit a vehicle driven by Dexter Bratcher, 66. Bratcher’s vehicle then crossed over into incoming traffic and hit a vehicle driven by a 17-year-old head on.

Bratcher was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Officials say the road was closed for about an hour while crews cleaned up the scene.

