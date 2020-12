SMITH MILLS, Ky (WEHT) The Henderson County Coroner has confirmed one person has died after a hunting club caught on fire.

The fire broke out around 5:30 a.m. at Gunz Hunt Club off off Martin-Martin Road near Soaper-Crowder Road.

This story will be updated.

(This story was originally published on December 17, 2020)