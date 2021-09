OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – One person has died in a motorcycle crash in Owensboro.

Owensboro Police officers responded to a crash on Highway 144 near the Highway 60 By-Pass at 1:14 a.m. Thursday.

OPD said the crash was a single-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle. The person driving the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene.

The name of the victim has not been released.

Police have spent time Thursday morning reconstructing the scene near Reid’s Orchard.