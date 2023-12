EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — One person is in custody after a stand-off in the 1600 block of Henning Avenue on Thursday night.

Law enforcement agencies were trying to serve a warrant and had been on the scene since just before 5 p.m.

Police said the man had a warrant from another county and refused to come out of an apartment. He eventually surrendered after about an hour.

His name has not yet been released.

We are working to get more information and will keep you updated.