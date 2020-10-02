One person taken to hospital after shooting in Evansville

One sent in critical condition to Grant after shooting Saturday night.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- Evansville Police say one person has been taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting Friday afternoon.

Officers were reportedly called to the 1000 block of West Florida St. around 2:15 p.m. where they found one person in the street with multiple gunshot wounds. That person has been taken to the hospital. No people have been arrested but police have set up a perimeter to look for whomever fired the shots. No names have been publicly released.

(This story was originally published on October 2, 2020)

