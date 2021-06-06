One year later: The Evansville Protests

(WEHT)- A year ago Sunday, protesters took to the streets of Evansville in a show of solidarity and to call for change amid a nationwide conversation about police conduct.

Evansville NAACP President Rev. Gerald Arnold says he’s glad the protests were peaceful. Protesters marched throughout downtown Evansville from the Four Freedoms Monument along the riverfront, along Main Street, to the Civic Center.

Rev. Arnold says it’s important to peacefully protest to show solidarity and to send a reminder to local leaders.

Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding says there’s a good relationship between local political and law enforcement groups and the NAACP. Sheriff Wedding adds they’re in “constant communication,” noting they have an exchange of ideas to keep the county safe.

But still, Rev. Arnold says issues remain in the community, including the nationwide battle over voting rights. He says some groups “went to sleep” while others organized, leading to the current situation.