TRI-STATE — Amid disputes between Ukraine and Russia, oil prices are being affected, but one expert says prices were on the rise prior to the conflict between the two countries.

Crude oil accounts for over 50 percent of the cost of a gallon of gas and Russia is one of the top producers of crude oil in the world.

“When you factor in what’s happening in Russia and Ukraine that’s what causing everything to spike right now,” Lynda Lambert, media spokesperson for east central AAA explained. “Again because crude oil had gone up so significantly just in the last few days.”

Evansville resident Larry Kincheloe is hoping the conflict is taken care of soon.

“They’re probably going to go higher with all the sanctions and stuff we have going on,” Evansville resident Larry Kincheloe. “Kind of really hope it gets resolved.”

For another Evansville resident Mike Clavin, the rising gas prices just adds another bill to what he already has to take care of.

“I’m just trying to make it man,” Calvin said. “The more it goes up the more it takes me. I’m out her scraping, doing whatever I can. Trying to make a honest living and that’s killing me. It’s only going to sky rocket up as it gets hotter. I can’t handle it.”

Lambert adds that over the last couple of months crude oil barrels were around 80 dollars a barrel and over the last week they have shot up even more.

“The market does not like volatility and instability and there’s too much uncertainty right now where Russia and Ukraine are concerned, so it’s hard to say how long this might be with us,” Lambert said.

Lambert also adds that over the last week the the Kentucky average has risen 13 cents with prices expected to rise in the warmer months due to travel season.

In an effort to release gas prices in the country, President Joe Biden announced the U.S. will release 30 million barrels of oil from its strategic petroleum reserves.