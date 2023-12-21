HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – With the Barbie movie receiving nominations at the Golden Globes and the Critics’ Choice awards, an organization in Owensboro is giving Barbie enthusiasts a chance to own or gift their very own collector Barbie while helping those dealing with domestic violence.

Hundreds of collector Barbies are being auctioned online to benefit the Oasis Domestic Violence Shelter, and just as Barbie has brought joy to children for generations and served as an image of empowerment and imagination, participants in the auction can bring joy and empowerment to survivors of intimate partner violence.

“Having the Barbie collection donated to Oasis is so meaningful and the funding will have such an impact.” states Executive Director of Oasis Shelter, Andrea Robinson. “The collection is enormous with Barbies holding values from $10 to over $300 fair market value. Even Ken, has a special Hollywood Legend ‘Gone with The Wind’ Rhett Butler in the mix.”

The online auction begins on December 24 and runs until January 14.