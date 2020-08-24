Online learners could be hurt by increased screen time

(WEHT)- More students than usual are learning virtually a hard decision made by their parents. While some have made the choice to stay at home there are effects from staring at a computer for an extended period of time.

A hot topic of conversation this school year, to send your kids back to the classroom or let them learn at home.

“I already know kids who have had to quarantine because their teacher has COVID,” Kristin Zaslavsquarantinehe’s a mother of three school-age boys.

She says the decision was clear, “I wanted my kids to have structure. So they could sit down, they know when they need to be on, they know when they’re going to be done and it’s going to be the same process throughout the year.”

Since the start of the school year, her two older boys have learned from their kitchen table, “they log in at 8:30. The whole class joins. The teacher can see them.”

Aside from last spring online learning, on this scale, is a first. Experts like Dr. Manika Bhateja with Deaconess hospital say this will be a first for the scientific community.

“The screen time guidance that’s come down throughout the years has sort of been based on a more traditional curriculum where people are not having to study online.” Dr. Bhateja says when it comes to screens larger ones like computers are better than small screens like on cell phones. No matter the size though, she says we should sit twice the distance away from the screen as the size of it.

Bhateja also says to keep kids connected with their friends and in some cases that might need to be virtual, “you have to also be mindful of their mental health and physical activity. So if they’re watching something on their tablet etc. If we can make that have them workout during that time then that would be helpful.”

Zaslavsky says she knows her kids will be staring at screens longer but like everything right now she’s trying to figure out what works,”I think that there has to be some fluidity right now. I think certainly all of us are staring at screens more than we were in a pre COVID world and I think they deserve that same sort of compassion.”

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on Aug. 23, 2020)