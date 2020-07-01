Online petition aims to delay EVSC start date

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An online petition aims to delay EVSC students from heading back to school this fall.

The school district plans to start on August 5, but the petition argues that there is no need start so early with the recent rise in COVID-19 cases.

The EVSC is offering students alternatives to learn from home, and officials are also planning to implement social distancing measures and require students to wear masks at certain times.

(This story was originally published on June 30, 2020)

