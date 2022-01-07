Online petition asking AMC to reverse movie theatre closure decision

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) After the only major movie theatre in Madisonville closed its doors, a Madisonville North Hopkins High School student, and former employee, wants AMC to reconsider its decision.

An online petition started this week asking the company to rethink its closure of the theatre at Parkway Plaza Mall.

After the last credits rolled on the last movies Thursday, the movie posters were removed. ‘Now Open’ signs posted outside the mall were taken down, and another sign was posted on the movie theatre’s doors, saying it’s closed.

“They just didn’t see the benefit of keeping the theatre in Madisonville. It’s such a big staple in Madisonville, that I just can’t see it without it, another theatre,” said Bryant Barnett, who worked there for several weeks before being told of its closure this past Monday.

“Every time that I was scheduled, I looked forward going into work, look forward to talking to people,” he recalled.

Two days later, he started a Change.org petition asking AMC to reconsider. It says closing the theatre takes away one of the few sources of entertainment in town.

“I think it’s a really big negative for us here in Madisonville. Just having to travel just to see one of the most basic things, a movie that we’ve had for years is going to be left from our town,” Barnett explained.

He adds it also takes away jobs.

“Everybody in town has said, in multiple comments in the petition, how much of a tragedy it would be if the theatre just up and left Madisonville on such short notice,” he said.

More than 3,000 people have signed the petition as of Friday afternoon.

“I know it’s a slim chance. AMC is a big company. But at least I can try to save AMC and fail doing it, rather than standing there and doing nothing from afar,” Barnett said.

We reached out to AMC for comment on both the petition and the closure, but our requests were not returned.

(This story was originally published on January 7, 2022)