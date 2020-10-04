Only a few days left for West Side Nut Club half pot tickets

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) As the West Side Nut Club half pot closes in on the $500,000 mark, Nut Clubbers want to remind everyone not to wait until the last minute to get their tickets. Ticket sales will stop abruptly at 2 p.m. on Saturday, October 10. They will be sold from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday and at the following times the rest of the week of October 5:

Thursday from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Friday from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The drawing will take place at 6 p.m. Saturday.

The West Side Nut Club King and Queen contest winners will also be chosen Sunday and announced live on their Facebook page Monday afternoon.

The Youth of the Day winners will be also be announced at the following schools:

Evansville Christian School 8:30 a.m. Tuesday

Evansville North High School 9:45 a.m. Tuesday

Thompkins Middle School 8:30 a.m. Wednesday

Central High School 9:45 a.m. Wednesday

Saint Wendell 8:30 a.m. Thursday

Reitz High School 9:45 a.m. Thursday

All Vanderburgh County middle and high schools were asked to nominate an outstanding student from their school. The requirements were that each student maintain a cum laude grade average, participate in school activities and be involved within the community.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on October 4, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS: