OPD: 17-year-old boy charged in death of Corban Henry

OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) – An arrest has been made in connection to the August shooting of Corban Henry in Owensboro.

Police responded to a firearm discharge in the 1500 block of W 5th St, where they found Corban Henry deceased with a single gunshot wound.

On Tuesday, Owensboro police announced a juvenile male, 17, is facing several charges, including murder and tampering with evidence. The identity of the juvenile charged cannot be released until a transfer hearing has been completed to determine if he will face charges as an adult.