OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The Owensboro Police Department (OPD) says that on April 6 around 9:44 p.m., OPD responded to the 2600 block of West 9th Street for a shooting.

Police say that while officers were checking the area, a man, who was the victim, arrived at a local hospital with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

OPD says that detectives are still looking into this incident and anyone with additional information is encouraged to call OPD at 270-687-8888, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.