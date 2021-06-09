OPD addresses prioritizing issues and officer shortage

OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) – The Owensboro’s City Commission discussed safety on second street and the best use of police officers during a shortage in the OPD.

Police Chief Art Ealum told commissioners that due to a shortage of 24 officers, other issues take on more importance than those going five miles over the speed limit on Second Street. The response came from a question by Mayor Watson who asked if it’s the best use of officers to write traffic citations for minor speeding issues.

11 officers are now in the state police academy, but will gradually return starting next month. The chief also told commissioners that Second Street traffic will be addressed if it becomes a public safety issue.