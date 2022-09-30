OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The Owensboro Police Department (OPD) says it is trying to locate Shayla Pierce, 23, who was last seen on September 17.

OPD says Pierce was last seen in Owensboro around 9:25 a.m. the day she went missing. Police say Pierce is known to change her hair color and may have multiple piercings including her eyebrow, tongue and nose.

OPD says Pierce has blonde hair, blue eyes and she is 5’7″.

If you have information that could help OPD find Pierce, please call the department at 270-687-8888, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.