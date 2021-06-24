OPD continues watching for fireworks sales to minors

OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) – Owensboro Police say they will continue their crackdown on illegal fireworks sales to minors in the upcoming weeks.

An employee at a fireworks store was charged recently with selling to someone younger than 18 years old after a special operation. Officer Andrew Boggess says the checks are done every year, but they don’t see many instances of stores selling fireworks to minors.

“It’s not very common for the most part. The vendors are very good about being responsible about who they sell to, but it does happen occasionally, and it’s unfortunate when it does,” said Boggess.

Kentucky state law says selling fireworks to anyone younger than 18 is a misdemeanor and can lead to a fine of up to $1,000.